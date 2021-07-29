See Joaquin Phoenix’s Shocking Transformation for New Role

Joaquin Phoenix, 46, has undergone a total transformation for his new film “Disappointment Blvd.”

Photographed on set in Montreal with thinning gray hair and extra weight, a shirtless Phoenix was barely recognizable.

TheImageDirect.com

According to IMDb, the film is “a decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” Ari Aster is directing the project, which also stars Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone.

This isn’t Joaquin’s first transformation — he lost a whopping 52 lbs. for the 2019 movie “Joker.”

He told “Extra” at the time, “I love studying, I love research, I love reading books... but there's something about actually feeling something that nothing else really comes close to.”