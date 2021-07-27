Win It! Everything You Need for an ‘A Quiet Place’ Outdoor Double Feature!

Get ready for movie night at home with a double feature of “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place: Part II”!

“Extra” is giving the ultimate outdoor screening prize to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win.

The winner will receive:

A mini outdoor movie projector with 100-inch screen

“A Quiet Place” 2-Movie Collection on Blu-ray + Digital

USB-C adapter & audio cable

Outdoor speaker

Popcorn & candy

The suspenseful thriller, directed by John Krasinksi, follows the Abbott family as they continue to fight for survival in silence against creatures who hunt by sound.

“A Quiet Place: Part II” is now available for purchase on digital and streaming on Paramount+, as well as 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment.