Win It! A $200 Gift Card for Sleepwear and Loungewear at Room Service

“Extra” is giving $200 Room Service gift cards to 5 lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win!

Room Service PJs, an NYC-based fashion brand, specializes in contemporary sleepwear and loungewear. The company prides itself on sustainable products and celebrates individual expression, diversity, and love.

Each winner will receive a $200 gift card code for shopping on roomservicepjs.com.