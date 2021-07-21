Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons Dies on Her 61st Birthday

Getty Images

Singer Keyshia Cole’s biological mother Frankie Lons died on Sunday, TMZ reports.

Cole’s brother Sam told the site that after a decades-long struggle with addiction, she overdosed at her Oakland home on her 61st birthday.

Frankie’s struggle with addiction was brought to light on Keyshia’s BET reality show "Keyshia Cole: My New Life" and on social media over the years. In March, Cole shared on Instagram that her mom was 60 days clean.

Sam told TMZ he was checking on his mom daily to try to help her stay sober after her battle with addiction.