Chloe Trautman & Christopher Long Spark Engagement Rumors

“Siesta Key” star Chloe Trautman and her boyfriend Christopher Long have everyone talking!

On Tuesday, Chloe sparked engagement rumors by posting a kissing pic, writing on Instagram, “Here’s to squishing our noses together forever.”

Christopher commented on the pic, gushing, “I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you so much.”

Many fans responded to the post by sending their well-wishes to the couple, with some asking if they were engaged.

Us Weekly confirms that the couple are not engaged yet.

The engagement rumors come just two months after Chloe and Christopher went public with their relationship. At the time, Christopher gushed, “There’s a certain magic kissing you @chloetrautman. It’s as if time stops and nothing else matters in the world. Words can’t even come close to describe what we’ve experienced and continue to experience together. Seeing you spread so much love and light to everyone you come across fills my heart with joy. I’m quickly adapting to a public, but private life with you and I am excited to embark on this new adventure. I love you.”