Camila Cabello Promotes Body Acceptance with Epic Message

Camila Cabello is unashamed and unafraid in a new message clearly aimed at body shamers!

The singer shared an empowering message on TikTok after exposing her stomach while jogging.

The 24-year-old explained, “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” she said, showing her tummy in the video.

“I wasn’t tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time," she insisted. "And I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season."

She told viewers she is “grateful” for her body, adding, “We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we got to own that, baby."