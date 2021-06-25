Celebrity News June 25, 2021
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Rushed to Hospital After Dog Attack
Scary! Kay Robertson, known as the “Duck Dynasty” matriarch, was hospitalized earlier this week after a dog attack.
Her husband Phil and son Jase Robertson detailed what happened on their “Unashamed” podcast.
The attack occurred when Miss Kay tried giving their dog Bobo a goodnight kiss. She didn’t realize he was asleep, and the dog instinctively reacted by biting her.
Phil explained he woke up to find Kay standing over the bed with a rag over her mouth. "I said, 'Move that rag a minute,'” he told listeners. "She takes the rag off her face. And I'm looking at her top lip, was split in two, about a quarter of an inch."
He went on, "Her bottom lip, over on the right side, there was just a chunk gone. Bleeding profusely is an understatement.”
Kay was rushed to the hospital and had to get stitches.
Phil added, "I said the old saying, 'Miss Kay, let a sleeping dog lie. You need to remember that.'"
The guys also confirmed Bobo has since “apologized” to Miss Kay.