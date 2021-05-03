First Pics! Reality Star Deena Cortese Welcomes Baby #2

“Jersey Shore” star Deena Cortese, 34, is now a mom of two!

On Sunday, Cortese confirmed that she gave birth to a baby boy, her second child with husband Christopher Buckner.

Alongside a series of pics of their bundle of joy, she wrote, “The Buckners are now officially a party of 4.”

She gushed, “Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long. He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!”

Deena and Christopher are also the parents of son CJ, 2.

Cortese announced she was expecting in October. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “We're so excited to announce we're expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021. Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy!"

Over a year ago, Deena opened up about motherhood, writing, “Having a baby is like falling in love again. Both with your husband and your child."