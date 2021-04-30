Giveaways April 30, 2021
Win It! A Mother’s Day Gift Bag
With Mother’s Day around the corner, Mom deserves the star treatment! Celebrity gifting experts, Backstage Creations work on Hollywood’s biggest events from the Emmys to the MTV Awards, and they want to help you spoil your mom this holiday. Take a look at some of their favorite picks for mom, including decadent products from Truffle Shuffle, pampering skincare from Clear Fresh Clean, and cozy sleepwear from Splendid. There’s even a little fun for the whole family—Infamous Swim makes matching swimwear for moms and little ones, HP printers allow you to print out your favorite photo memories right at home, and Squishmallows are the Tik Tok famous stuffed animals that are loved by all ages. Take a peek, and then enter to win the whole package below!
This prize includes:
- BriteBrush™ with Elmo! – BriteBrush™, the smart kid’s toothbrush, is on a mission to make it FUN to brush right using gameplay, smart sensor technology and NEW sonic vibration to help instill healthy habits for the whole family.
- Clear Fresh Clean – The Clear Fresh Clean Silicone Jade Heating Brush provides a deep cleanse to your pores, giving your skin a healthy glow, while the Ultrasonic Facial Spatula Exfoliator uses high frequency vibration to remove blackheads, acne, and dead skin cells, and the Microdermabrasion Vacuum provides a safe and effective way to remove skin imperfections without damaging skin with the Cleansing Microfiber Towel cleansing your face by effectively, removing any residue particles or makeup from your face simply with just water.
- HP Sprocket Studio – Print high-quality 4x6” photos directly from your smartphone using the HP Sprocket Studio Instant Photo Printer.
- Infamous Swim – Infamous Swim is an Australian swimwear label for women who want to feel empowered in their swimwear, no matter what stage of life, and match with their minis.
- LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops from Bausch + Lomb – These amazing drops significantly reduce redness to help the eyes look whiter, brighter and more awake for up to 8 hours. Prize includes an alternate gift.
- MIRTH SPARKLING WATER – Take time out and treat yourself to something much better than ordinary, boring flavored waters: introducing Mirth, a low calorie beverage that comes in three delicious flavors: Mint Chocolate, Ginger Lemongrass, and Grapefruit Juniper. Prize includes a mug.
- Moms Don’t Have Time To by Zibby Owens – “Moms Don’t Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology” edited by award-winning podcaster and author Zibby Owens, features new, original essays by Gretchen Rubin, Evangeline Lilly, Chris Bohjalian and other authors from Zibby’s popular podcast “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books.”
- Nanobébé – Nanobébé’s brand-new Flexy Silicone Baby Bottle has parents and celebs alike raving about its natural, fuss-free feeding experience for their little ones, so much that it sold out on Amazon in 3 days after launch.
- Splendid Sleepwear – At Splendid Sleepwear, we discovered a love for softness in every form, that drives us every day (or night).
- Squishmallows – Fairy Plush Toy.
- Truffle Shuffle – The finest truffle products and events on the planet, featured on Shark Tank. Prize includes coasters.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability – some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.