Win It! A Mother’s Day Gift Bag

With Mother’s Day around the corner, Mom deserves the star treatment! Celebrity gifting experts, Backstage Creations work on Hollywood’s biggest events from the Emmys to the MTV Awards, and they want to help you spoil your mom this holiday. Take a look at some of their favorite picks for mom, including decadent products from Truffle Shuffle, pampering skincare from Clear Fresh Clean, and cozy sleepwear from Splendid. There’s even a little fun for the whole family—Infamous Swim makes matching swimwear for moms and little ones, HP printers allow you to print out your favorite photo memories right at home, and Squishmallows are the Tik Tok famous stuffed animals that are loved by all ages. Take a peek, and then enter to win the whole package below!