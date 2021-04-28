Gayle King’s Daughter Kirby Bumpus Is Pregnant!

Getty Images

Gayle King is going to be a grandma!

She announced the news on “CBS This Morning,” revealing her daughter Kirby Bumpus, 32, and husband Virgil Miller are expecting their first child in September.

The anchor gushed, “Favorite daughter Kirby got married in December… You know how it goes: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Kirby with the baby carriage.”

Kirby wouldn’t let her mom air any photos, but did offer up their announcement featuring a picture of their dog with a sign that says, “My parents are getting me a human. September 2021.”

Gayle insisted she does not want to be called Grandma, Gigi, or Gammy, but so far nobody likes her alternative.

King prefers Gaia, explaining, “It means Mother Earth.” Apparently, her BFF Oprah isn’t a fan!

“Oprah thinks it is stupid and pretentious,” Gayle said, adding, “I like it. I thought Mumsy; Kirby hated that… She goes, ‘We’re not British.’”

The 66-year-old is still brainstorming ideas, insisting, “I’m soliciting.”