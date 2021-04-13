Christian Siriano Files for Divorce from Brad Walsh

Getty

Three years after their split, fashion designer Christian Siriano is making legal moves to dissolve his marriage with Brad Walsh.

TMZ reports Siriano has filed for divorce in New York.

Since they don’t have any children, it could be a smooth divorce.

In 2018, Walsh confirmed their split on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated. I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I'm telling you myself. It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what's up.”

Christian's reps confirmed the split, telling Us Weekly, “They're separated. They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time.”