Rachel Uchitel Takes on Those ‘Real Housewives’ Rumors

Getty Images

Rachel Uchitel is speaking out about those “Real Housewives of New York” rumors!

She told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, “I would be honored to be on a show like that because I’m happy for the world to judge me based on who I am.”

Rachel, who became a public figure after having an affair with Tiger Woods, explained, “People like to pretend that they know me. Of course I’d like the opportunity for people to know the real me.”

The 46-year-old insisted, “It’s not like I’m asking to be on the show. I’m not doing that at all. I’m just clarifying. If they were to ask me on the show, it’s not like I would play hard to get.”

Uchitel also touched on why she wanted to participate in HBO’s “Tiger” documentary after staying quiet about their relationship for so long.

Rachel said after being judged for 10 years, she said, “I wanted to move into the second act of my life.”