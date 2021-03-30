TikTok Star Rochelle Hager Dead in ‘Tragic and Unique’ Accident at 31

Instagram

TikTok star Rochelle Hager has died at the age of 31.

E! News reports Hager was killed in a freak accident in Farmington, Maine, on Monday.

According to Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles, high winds blew the limb of a pine tree onto the roof of Rochelle’s car while she was driving.

Authorities noted that Hager was most likely killed instantly in the "tragic and unique” accident.

Charles told local outlet Press Herald, "There was nothing she could do to avoid it."

After learning of Hager’s death, her fiancée and fellow TikTok star Brittanie Lynn mourned her loss on social media, writing, “I can't eat or sleep. All I can do is make videos and wish you were here with me #rip #myangel."