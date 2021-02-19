Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon Among Stars Stepping Up to Help Texas Survive the Storm

Winter’s icy grip just won’t let go of Texas, and the stars are stepping in to help!

Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey are just a few of the big names donating money and rallying their fans to do the same.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, and her BeyGOOD Foundation teamed up with Adidas and Bread for Life to offer up to $1,000 in aid to anyone slammed by the storms.

BeyGOOD tweeted, “We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm.”

Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.

We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021 @BeyGood

Reese shared ways to help, tweeting, “Over 4 million homes are without power in Texas. These families need our attention. Sharing some resources of organizations helping the community. Please join me in supporting if you’re able: @feedtheppldfw @atxfreefridge @DFWmutualaid @mutualaidhou.”

Over 4 million homes are without power in Texas. These families need our attention. Sharing some resources of organizations helping the community. Please join me in supporting if you’re able: @feedtheppldfw @atxfreefridge @DFWmutualaid @mutualaidhou — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 18, 2021 @ReeseW

Matthew, who hails from Austin, posted on his account, “I am sending prayers of resilience and the humanity of the helping hand out to all Texans that are struggling with the freeze.” He noted he was supporting Meals on Wheels, Austin Urban League, and Boys & Girls Club of Austin.

I am sending prayers of resilience and the humanity of the helping hand out to all Texans that are struggling with the freeze. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) February 17, 2021 @McConaughey

An organization called Our Calling also thanked Matthew for his help, tweeting, “Opening an emergency weather shelter for nearly 1,000 homeless individuals in Dallas at the Convention Center has been our most difficult task. But we are thankful and encouraged that @McConaughey and @dak are sending support to purchase meals for the individuals and families.”

Opening an emergency weather shelter for nearly 1,000 homeless individuals in Dallas at the Convention Center has been our most difficult task. But we are thankful and encouraged that @McConaughey and @dak are sending support to purchase meals for the individuals and families. — OurCalling (@ourcalling) February 18, 2021 @ourcalling

Bethenny Frankel declared it a “disaster” and “catastrophe” in an Instagram post, letting fans know that B Strong is sending truckloads of survival kits that include non-perishable food, PPE, and hygiene essentials.

Kerry Washington put a call out to fans to help if they can. “Texas needs our help. There are organizations on the ground that need our assistance in helping Texans stay warm and safe. Donate, call, share, volunteer, pray. Whatever you can do to help! I’ll continue to share info and resources. Stay tuned and stay safe. Check out the organizations below.

Texas needs our help 🙏🏾❤️. There are organizations on the ground that need our assistance in helping Texans stay warm and safe. Donate, call, share, volunteer, pray. Whatever you can do to help! I’ll continue to share info and resources. Stay tuned and stay safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yABLWHNEh4 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 18, 2021 @kerrywashington

Dallas native Jenna Bush Hager covered the story on “Today,” revealing how neighbors are helping neighbors survive the storm. Watch!