First Pics! Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw Welcome Baby Girl

TV personality Morgan Stewart is a mom for the first time!

Stewart and husband Jordan McGraw welcomed a baby girl they named Row Renggli McGraw.

On Wednesday, Stewart shared on Instagram, “Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party! And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Jordan also posted a pic of himself holding their bundle of joy.

In August, the couple announced they were expecting with a gender reveal video. Stewart joked, “She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed 🥰.”

In his own post, McGraw quipped, “Been working on my dad jokes for years.”

The baby comes just two months after Morgan and Jordan tied the knot.

In December, Morgan showed off her baby bump in a white Chanel dress. She wrote, “Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw.”

In the pic, the couple shares a kiss in front of a gorgeous floral display by Jeff Leatham. She also credited Gregory Russell for her hair, which she wore down in long waves, and Tammy Pham for her makeup.

A year ago, Morgan confirmed that she had been dating Jordan for three months. She told fans, “We dated 10 years ago for a year, and then he broke up with me because he was, like, 'I'm not down with you, b--ch,” Stewart joked. “And then I went on to obviously have another relationship.”

Stewart explained the singer pursued her, saying, “He was persistent, and I was, like, 'Alright.'”

They first sparked renewed romance rumors when Jordan posted an Instagram photo of Morgan while they were in Paris.