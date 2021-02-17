Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Daughter Gio’s Birthday with Rare Pic

Behati Prinsloo celebrated her daughter Gio’s third birthday with a rare photo.

The mother-daughter duo share a striking resemblance in the selfie, which includes a cute filter with pointy ears.

Prinsloo, who is married to Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, wrote in the caption, “my bestie turned 3.”

Fellow model Coco Rocha wrote in the comments, “Twinsies.”