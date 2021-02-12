Celebrity News February 12, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Has a New Butterfly Necklace for a Good Cause Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Kaley Cuoco is spreading the love with a new necklace she co-designed with jeweler Michael Raven.

Proceeds from their EB Healing Wings Butterfly Diamond Necklace will benefit EMBRF, a foundation that helps patients with epidermolysis bullosa. EB is a rare, disabling, and life-threatening genetic disease, and they chose the butterfly to represent the strength and beauty of those living with EB.

Kaley said, “EB is a cause that I care about personally. My manager’s son, Brandon, was born with EB and I’ve known him his whole life. I want to help find a cure for this painful disorder. What better way to celebrate love than launching on Valentine’s Day?”

The EB Healing Wings Butterfly necklace is available to order now at www.ravendiamonds.com.

