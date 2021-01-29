New Music Video! See Duran Duran Cover David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’

Nefer Suvio

Duran Duran started the year off with a tribute to the late David Bowie on his birthday, Jan. 8. They credit Bowie as a major inspiration, and they released their version of his classic track “Five Years.” Now, they’ve dropped a video for the cover song. Watch it below!

The legendary British band also turns 40 this year, and Pandora is celebrating with songs, band interviews, commentary, special guests, and more. Check it out here.