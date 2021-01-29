Celebrity News January 29, 2021
New Music Video! See Duran Duran Cover David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’
Duran Duran started the year off with a tribute to the late David Bowie on his birthday, Jan. 8. They credit Bowie as a major inspiration, and they released their version of his classic track “Five Years.” Now, they’ve dropped a video for the cover song. Watch it below!
The legendary British band also turns 40 this year, and Pandora is celebrating with songs, band interviews, commentary, special guests, and more. Check it out here.
The band has announced its first 2021 tour dates, and we are expecting more new music from them later this year! To learn more, go to www.duranduran.com.