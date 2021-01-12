Actor Tom Payne Spills on Quarantine Wedding and the Surprise Officiant!

Getty Images

Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman tied the knot in a surprise quarantine wedding last month.

The “Prodigal Son” star spilled on the nuptials on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” revealing the couple had to postpone their big wedding, but wanted to end the year as a married couple.

The actor, 38, explained, “I got married on my birthday on the 21st of December. We finished shooting before Christmas and Jennifer was just like, ‘Let’s just do it.’ We delayed it from April because we were going to have 150 people and all this kind of stuff. Obviously, that fell by the wayside.”

Who officiated the last-minute ceremony? “We got married in front of our fireplace in our house by our contractor. We had our contractor ordained,” he revealed.

Sharing some sweet details, he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “By the way, there’s no way we could have done it in front of 150 people. Jennifer couldn’t say her vows, I had to say it. She gave me the piece of paper.”

Akerman shared the wedding news on Dec. 22 with an Instagram photo of the pair. She wrote, “Last night me and the love of my life got married. After having to cancel our wedding back in April and not knowing how long the world will be under lockdown, we felt like we still wanted to end this year as husband and wife, so we did. I love you so much @thetpayne and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with you xxxx.”

The “Walking Dead” alum followed up with a post on Dec. 31. He wrote, “Happy New Year from Mr and Mrs Payne,” alongside a diamond ring emoji.