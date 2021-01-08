Kevin Connolly & Zulay Henao Expecting First Child — See Her Growing Bump!

“Entourage” star Kevin Connolly, 46, can add dad to his résumé soon!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Connolly is expecting his first child with Colombian actress Zulay Henao.

Just days ago, Zulay revealed that she was “18 weeks” pregnant with a pic of her growing baby bump.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Christmas, Zulay shared a photo of herself with Kevin touching her belly, sparking pregnancy rumors. She captioned the pic, “Merry Christmas y Feliz Navidad from our family to yours! 🎄All Praise to our Father in Heaven.”

It is unknown how long Kevin and Zulay have been dating, but she posted her photo with him in April in celebration of Easter.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The news comes just weeks after Kevin’s “Entourage” co-star Jerry Ferrara announced that he was expecting his second child with wife Breanna Racano.