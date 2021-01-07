Win It! A Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card

“Extra” is giving a Cold Stone Creamery gift card to 5 lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win!

For more than 30 years, Cold Stone Creamery has served up the finest, freshest ice cream, cakes, smoothies, and shakes using only the highest quality ingredients, and a signature process of preparing custom ice cream creations on a frozen granite stone.

Over the holidays, Cold Stone offered holiday-inspired cakes like the Candy Cane Lane ice cream cake, featuring layers of red velvet cake and dark chocolate ice cream, wrapped in rich fudge ganache.

Visit ColdStoneCreamery.com for their latest creations!