Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Newborn Son, Heaps Praise on Moms

Nicki Minaj is sharing new photos of her adorable bundle of joy!

The rapper, 38, took to Instagram Saturday to show off her 3-month-old son with hubby Kenneth Petty, the first time she has revealed his cute face.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 ,” she wrote lovingly.

In the pics, her son models a “Papa Bear” necklace and some designer onesies.

But Minaj's post wasn't all about herself. She went on to write, “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me.”

Giving props to all the moms out there, she went on, “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

It's possible Nicki decided to share the images in response to a fan's previous question asking who her son resembled more, Nicki or Kenneth. “I'll let you b the judge of that,” she replied.