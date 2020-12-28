Reality Star D’Andra Simmons Hospitalized

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Dallas” star D’Andra Simmons, 51, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Her battle with COVID-19 is severe enough to land her at UT Southwestern Hospital.

Confirming her diagnosis, her rep told Page Six, “Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start Remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Kate Casey broke the news on Simmons on her podcast, tweeting on Monday morning, “Just heard from D’Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She’s in the hospital and struggling. #RHOD@BravoTV.”

When asked for more details, Kate elaborated, “Covid, in ICU.”

Simmons has not spoken about her diagnosis.

Just days before her hospitalization, Simmons celebrated Christmas with her family. She posted a pic, writing on Instagram, “This year I’m extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household! Also, thank you to my #hotthubby @jeremytlock for my beautiful @chanelofficial bag! I guess I was a good girl after all. I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful holiday. Merry Christmas!"