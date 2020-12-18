‘Star Wars’ Actor Jeremy Bulloch Dead at 75

Getty Images

Actor Jeremy Bulloch, best known for playing Boba Fett, has died at 75.

According to his website, “Jeremy died peacefully on 17th December 2020 following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson's disease. He spent his final weeks in the wonderful care of staff at St George's Hospital in Tooting, close to the house where he and his wife Maureen had lived together for more than fifty years. Maureen and two of his sons, Jamie and Robbie, were with him during his final days.”

Bulloch played bounty hunter Boba Fett in "The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) and “Return of the Jedi” (1983). He returned to the franchise to play Captain Colton in “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” (2005).

The veteran actor had a long career that also included appearances in more than one James Bond movie, as well as the roles of Tor in 1965 and then as Hal in 1973 on "Doctor Who."

His former “Star Wars” co-stars remembered him on Twitter.

Mark Hamil honored Bulloch, tweeting, “Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him.”

Billy Dee Williams shared, “Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. RIP Jeremy Bulloch #BobaFett”