Giveaways December 16, 2020
Win It! ‘A Home for the Holidays’ Gift Bag
You too can be a star! Win the same “A Home for the Holidays” gift bag produced by Backstage Creations that will be given to stars including Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, and Meghan Trainor. Be sure to tune in to CBS to watch the show Sunday, December 20, from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET/9 to 10 p.m. PT.
This prize includes:
- Clara Sunwoo — Liquid leather is not pleather or leather — it is an innovative knit fabric that is luxuriously soft, stretchable, breathable, and fits like a glove, so you can easily pack and roll up. Meet the new modern cardigan!
- Clay Born Textiles — 100 percent cotton tea towel, 17" x 30", combines beauty and function and is made in the USA.
- Drop It® Wine — Made from all-natural FDA-approved ingredients, Drop It® is the only product on the market that removes both sulfites and tannins from wine, and it does this without changing the flavor or texture of the wine itself. Prize is a corkscrew.
- HyperX — Legendary comfort goes wireless with the Cloud II Wireless Headset, plus: The HyperX Cloud Buds make the perfect travel companion.
- Jazwares — The Blinger Diamond Collection is a fashionista’s dream. Finally, a styling tool that allows you to add all the BLING to your everyday life and create your own striking looks.
- Liz Hodder Studio — Bags of Hope represent the “weaving together” necessary for all of us to build an integrated future as a global collective.
- Seecaas — The new must-have ballet flat coveted by celebrities and fashion influencers, the Seecaas Ella flat also gives back, with a portion of each sale going to the Seecaas Hope for Adoption Foundation.
- Spread The Love® Foods — 100 percent all-natural, plant-based, keto-friendly Nut Butters and Artisan Jams that are vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free with NO added palm oil, sugar, or salt. Prize includes coaster set.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability; some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.