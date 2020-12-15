Reality Star Emily Ferguson Engaged to Hockey Player William Karlsson

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“The Bachelor” alum Emily Ferguson and her hockey player boyfriend William Karlsson are taking the next big step in their relationship!

After three years of dating, Karlsson popped the question last week, but they kept the engagement news quiet for a few days. On Sunday, Emily broke the news on Instagram, posting, “I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams. This is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more than I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person. I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020.”

William also shared his own Instagram, saying, “She said YES!!"

The news comes less than a year after they moved to Las Vegas, where he plays for the Vegas Golden Knights. Last summer, Emily wrote on Instagram, “So happy for you @larswilliamkarlsson. Your hard work and dedication got you here and you deserve it all. I’ve been so lucky to always call Vegas my home. To now be able to call this place home with YOU is the best feeling ever. I’m so excited for OUR life together here in VIVA LAS VEGAS!”

Emily appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2016. Her twin sister Haley was also vying for Ben’s heart. While neither found love with Ben, they appeared on multiple seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise” before getting their own spin-off series “The Twins: Happily Ever After.”

Haley is also dating a hockey player, Oula Palve.