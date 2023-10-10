Win It! A ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ Digital Code

“Mission: Impossible” fans won’t want to miss this!

“Extra” is giving five away digital codes for “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” Enter below for your chance to win.

In the latest action-packed “M:I” installment, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is back, and his IMF team is on a globe-trotting mission to track down a deadly weapon that threatens all of humanity.

The digital copy also pulls back the curtain on Cruise’s impressive stunts and takes viewers behind the scenes for an inside look at the film’s exotic locations.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” is available on digital now and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD October 31.