Win It! A ‘10 Days of Self-Care’ Advent Calendar from Smudge Wellness

As we enter 2022, many of us have put our self-care into the forefront.

Smudge Wellness is offering everyone ways to heal and thrive on a mental and spiritual level. The spiritual wellness destination’s mission is to bring more connectivity between people and the world around them with their unique products, inspirational content, and community services.

Founders Lara Corey and Luigi Aldon offer wellness information in a relatable and light tone on their blog and ensure that people attending their virtual or in-person events walk away with useful information from a diverse group of topics, such as how to use tools for spiritual wellness or how to achieve intentions that are set.

Smudge is helping five “Extra” friends with their 2022 spiritual journey by giving away their “10 Days of Self-Care” advent calendar. The $125 calendar is packed with crystals and mantra cards meant to give you a power burst and help your energy from your root, crown, and more. Enter below for your chance to win!

For more on Smudge Wellness, visit smudgewellness.com.