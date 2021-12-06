Win It! Tech Gifts for Everyone on Your List

’Tis the season to give the gift of tech, and lifestyle expert Sadie Murray has some trendy new toys for everyone on your list.



Watch the video to learn more about an LED mask to reduce fine lines, a high-tech baby monitor, and more. Sadie also has details on the Onyx Fitness app, which uses 3D body tracking from your mobile device and offers a variety of workouts and challenges. The best part is it’s free!

That’s not all! “Extra” is giving away these tech gadgets to five lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win.

DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro: An FDA-cleared, medical grade device that uses 172 red and blue LED lights to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, diminish discoloration and target and prevent breakouts.

Link Pet Wearable: Keep track of your furry friend’s activity, location, health and so much more with the Link smart pet wearable. Link’s Holiday Gift Bundles include the all-new Link device, three fashionable wraps, and two months of GPS Service Plan time. Use code BUNDLEUP and receive $50 off.

Nanit.com Baby Monitor and Accessories: Nanit is the only baby monitoring solution that connects parents to their baby's well-being, in real-time, right from their phone. The AI-powered Nanit Pro monitor sees everything happening in and around the crib using its overhead HD camera with crystal clear day and night vision to ensure the safety of the baby while in the crib. Nanit also supports military families and parents by offering a 10% discount on all products purchased on the Nanit website.