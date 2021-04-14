Giveaways April 14, 2021
Win it! A Spring Prize Pack
Put some spring in your step! The Spring gift box from celebrity gifting experts Backstage Creations (the company that produces the Official Celebrity Gift Bags for events like the Emmys and MTV Awards) includes cute swimwear from Kulani Kinis, an HP photo printer to instantly print out your favorite pics from your phone, Final Straw to keep you eco-friendly while sipping Celsius energy drinks, and the cutest way to get your daily avocado toast fix with Squishmallows, plus apparel from SpiritHoods and Dippin’ Daisy’s, along with KareCo hairbrushes.
The winner will receive:
- Celsius — Perfect for fueling active lifestyles, Celsius provides essential energy and is clinically proven to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat when exercising. Prize includes a mug.
- Dippin’ Daisy’s — Female-founded, USA-made swimwear and apparel brand Dippin’ Daisy’s is committed to sustainability, eco-consciousness, and celebrating every woman with designs that flatter every shape and size so she can feel powerful and confident.
- Final.co — FinalStraw is the perfect sustainable accessory to any iced coffee, green juice, or mixed drink your heart desires. It is the original reusable, collapsible straw that’s small enough to fit on your keychain; meanwhile, the BiggieStraw is big enough to suck up the thickest milkshake but still small enough to fit in your purse or pocket. Prize includes one straw.
- HP Sprocket Portable 2x3-Inch Instant Photo Printer — This smartphone-sized photo printer is designed for on-the-go use to print glossy, mini (2x3) sticky-backed photos for your own album or other personalized DIY gift ideas.
- Jazwares — Squishmallows from Jazwares are back and as squishy and soft as ever!
- KareCo — The Tangle Buster® Brush gently massages and glides as it eliminates knots, thanks to its uniquely flexible paddle and ionic bristles, making it ideal for sensitive scalps and protecting hair of all textures from breakage.
- Kulani Kinis — Australian-designed swimwear.
- SpiritHoods — SpiritHoods is an animal-inspired apparel brand dedicated to the conservation of wildlife (10 percent of proceeds go to endangered species), the celebration of life, and our connection to each other. Prize includes shawl.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability; some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations. www.backstagecreations.com
Loading...