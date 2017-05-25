Does Carrie Underwood Want to Expand Her Family with Husband Mike Fisher?

“Extra’s” Charissa Thompson sat down with Carrie Underwood at her Calia Women’s fitness apparel line summer kick-off party in Malibu!

Along with working on her fitness line, Underwood also spends precious time with husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah. Of their 2-year-old, Carrie gushed, “Our son is absolutely amazing! He's such a sweet guy, and… we have a wonderful little family."

When asked if she was planning on having another baby, Carrie played coy, saying, “We’re not in control, you know, of things like that.”