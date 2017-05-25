Celebrity News

Does Carrie Underwood Want to Expand Her Family with Husband Mike Fisher?

“Extra’s” Charissa Thompson sat down with Carrie Underwood at her Calia Women’s fitness apparel line summer kick-off party in Malibu!

Along with working on her fitness line, Underwood also spends precious time with husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah. Of their 2-year-old, Carrie gushed, “Our son is absolutely amazing! He's such a sweet guy, and… we have a wonderful little family."

When asked if she was planning on having another baby, Carrie played coy, saying, “We’re not in control, you know, of things like that.”

Comments

Around the Web

More In