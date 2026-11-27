“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from a new episode of “90 Day: Hunt for Love”!

In the clip, we see Chloe and Brian confront each other about where they stand and if they’re ready to date exclusively.

He tells he doesn’t want her to go on a second date with someone else, insisting, “I really do want you.”

She agrees they have a “strong connection” but questions his timing.

In a confessional, Chloe says, “I can see Brian really wants to make this work… I’m just worried that Brian is only giving me his full attention when there’s a guy who’s trying to like take me from him. But I want a guy who wants to be with me even when there’s no other guy to be in competition with.”