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The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is being impacted by severe weather conditions.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the parade was being pushed until the holiday weekend.

An NBC spokesperson said, “Due to the extreme weather conditions, the city of New York, Macy’s and NBC have decided, in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators, to move the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, Nov. 28. More details to follow.”

As a result of the postponement, NBC will be airing last year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Parade participants also received an email from Macy’s Studio, which read, “The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration. Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized.”