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The holidays are upon us, so expect to see many celebrities flock to Cabo San Lucas and Aspen!

“Extra” spoke with Travelmation president and founder Adam Duckworth, who discussed celebrity vacation getaways during the holidays.

He shared, “Jennifer Aniston is known as the Queen of Cabo. She’s been known to be there during the holidays… Jessica Alba is also really well-known for visiting Cabo this time of year.”

If snow is more of your vibe, check out Aspen, where Kevin Costner, Kate Hudson and Mariah Carey often hung out during the holidays.

Adam noted it is, “A ski town which draws families, celebrities, couples, anyone who’s interested in a higher-end experience.”

The Bahamas is also popular for those who like tropical getaways! David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Will Smith have enjoyed the Bahamas on their yachts.

For YT

Stars Vacation in Cabo & Aspen During the Holidays