Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

“The Real Housewives of New York” star Erika Hammond is dishing with "Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about surviving her first season as a Housewife and what to expect from the "must-watch" reunion.

Erika admitted, “I wasn’t prepared for how in-depth the drama would go and how intense it would be. I was saying that I thought there would be more, like, dancing on tables, I don't know. Some fun shenanigans. So I think, for me, you know, I’m alive. I got through it.”

Despite the drama, Erika is happy about “really great friendships” she’s made on the show.

Revealing that castmate Sai De Silva gave her some idea of what she was getting into, Erika emphasized, "You can't tell anyone what this experience is like unless — what, there's 200 of us? We're really the only ones who understand." She joked that it's "a sisterhood of trauma."

As for what stuck out to her the most, Erika shared, “There was like shocking moments from certain people and disappointing things. And that was probably the hardest for me because there was like just really hurtful things that happened throughout the season. But, like I said, at the end of the day, I do have some great friendships that came out of it, so where there's a low, there's a high."

Erika spoke about filming the reunion, sharing, "It's a long day of filming. I think we filmed for like 10 hours... There’s a lot going on. There’s a lot more drama, but there is a lot of resolution.I think for most of us, we got to resolve things that needed to be resolved and we walked away."

Referencing a photo of the group at a post-reunion dinner, Erika said, "I was standing next to Daisy in that photo you're talking about, so..."

However, there was one person notably missing from that group shot, Devyn Simone.

Erika opened up about some drama viewers will see unfold, saying, "I really was excited to welcome and meet Devyn into the group. You'll see this as the show goes on... I just think it was really hurtful some of the things that she was doing. It was really disappointing to see how easily she could make things up and especially things that hurt people. And for me, that’s not a friend I want and that’s not someone I want to be having dinner with.”

Without going into specifics, Erika emphasized, “I knew there would be drama and I knew it would be petty, but I didn't think people would go so low."

Saying a line was crossed, she added, "I think this is called the 'Housewives,' and I think it doesn't need to go into our family. No husbands, no kids. I think you hear that a lot and somehow people still cross those lines, and I think once you go there there's no returning back."

"I think when people like falsely accuse you of something or lie, like, that is hurtful," Erika said. "Those are untrue things. I don't like being falsely accused of something. I don't like blatant lies, and I just think that's not something that someone should do."