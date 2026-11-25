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“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is getting married!

On Tuesday, Porsha announced her engagement to girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

Along with posting an Instagram video, she wrote, “I said YES💍 - Engaged 11/21/26 ❤️ I love you forever @sway_thepro.”

The video featured Porsha walking down the stairs before she is approached by a tuxedo-wearing Patrice. Along with kissing each other, the video also highlights Porsha’s massive diamond engagement ring.

Earlier this year, the two shut down engagement rumors after AI photos of Patrice looking engaged surfaced.

In February, Patrice wrote on Instagram, “I am not engaged. Like really, does that pic look like me?”

She added, “Don't believe everything you see people. It's crazy that these low-budget blogs with low-life individuals running them will just make up a completely fake story and people will believe.”

Porsha and Patrice went public with their relationship a year ago.

Alongside pics of Patrice kissing her on the cheek, Porsha wrote on Instagram, “🎉Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more! 🥂🍾 Can’t wait to act up Saturday!”