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John Rogers, son of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” star Fred Rogers, has died, TMZ reports. He was 65.

A spokesperson confirmed his death to TMZ, but no cause of death was given.

John was the younger of Fred’s two sons with his wife Joanne.

According to the doc “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” John and his older brother James “Jim” Byrd Rogers spent time on the Pittsburgh set of their dad’s iconic TV show growing up.

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His IMDb credits even include a few appearances on the children’s show, which aired from 1968-2001.

Fred died in 2003 at 74 following a battle with stomach cancer. Joanne died of heart failure in 2021. She was 92.

Last year, John honored his dad at a Pittsburgh Walk of Fame ceremony.

In a video posted by Ellen Kotzin, John said, “What an honor this is, firstly for my dad... He’s probably looking at us from above. Dad is truly still in my heart; it’s been hard to believe he’s gone since 2003, but his memory and his work live on beyond belief, and Pittsburgh sort of reminds me of him.”

“… It’s a lot of Mister Rogers-type people that live here that really are caring, wonderful, loving people,” he added.