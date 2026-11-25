Partners November 25, 2026
Luxurious Holiday Gift Ideas from Rest & Reset
The holidays are around the corner, and we have some luxurious gift ideas from Rest & Reset.
“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with co-founder Alejandra Colmenares, who explained, “We think restshould be universal. That’s why we created Rest & Reset. One hundred percent organic products made in Portugal certified by OEKO-TEX and GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard). And products that add to your well-being, that add to your everyday life.”
She recommends gifting the Ritual Robe, saying, “They’re super soft. We’re offering free monogramming right now through our Black Friday Sale.”
If you want to bundle the robe with something else, Alejandra suggested their “really fluffy” six-piece Ritual Bath Towel Set.