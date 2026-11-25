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Halle Berry is fighting to restore 50/50 custody of her son Maceo.

In new court docs, obtained by People magazine, Berry claims that the current custody arraignment with ex-husband Olivier Martinez is hurting her relationship with Maceo.

She wrote in the declaration, “My concern was, and remains, that the longer Maceo remains in this limited custodial arrangement, the more entrenched this rejection of me and my parental authority will become, and the more difficult it will be to repair our mother-son relationship.”

“In my view, restoring consistent custodial time is also necessary to give Maceo permission to reconnect with me without feeling that doing so places him in conflict with his father,” Berry argued.

In October, Martinez retained physical custody of Maceo. As part of the judge’s ruling, Halle was no longer allowed overnight visitations and would be required by the court to attend 12 counseling sessions to repair the relationship with Maceo.

She emphasized, “I cannot restore trust, establish consistency, or repair our bond through sporadic and abbreviated contact with Maceo. I want Maceo to have a healthy, loving relationship with both of his parents. I also need to be able to function as his mother. That means loving and supporting him, but it also means setting rules, imposing appropriate consequences, requiring accountability, supporting his education and treatment, and making decisions that he may not always like.”

Martinez also requested a domestic restraining order against Berry, which was denied by the judge.

In the new court docs, Berry said, “For years, I have been made to be the ‘bad guy.’ I had expressed concerns to Olivier and to the Court about Maceo’s exposure to adult disputes, his increasing alignment with Olivier’s positions, and his growing belief that he should decide matters ordinarily reserved for parents. At the same time, I observed that I became the parent Maceo associated with rules, educational expectations, treatment recommendations, and decisions he did not always like.”

According to Halle, her relationship with Maceo started becoming distant as she faced off with his dad in court over custody. Olivier had accused Halle of choking Maceo, which she vehemently denied.

She wrote, “After October 19, Maceo became noticeably less affectionate toward me. He stopped reciprocating the physical affection that had ordinarily been part of our relationship, and in response to me telling him that I loved him, he stopped responding entirely.”

“We were experiencing a serious rupture in our relationship while being unable to address the source of that rupture within a limited period of time together and without necessary therapeutic support,” Berry went on. “This dynamic also made ordinary parenting increasingly difficult. I became concerned that routine interactions involving rules and consequences could later be repeated, reframed, or characterized as abusive in the context of the pending litigation.”

While Halle prefers a 50/50 custody arrangement, she is also requesting a week-on/week-off arrangement as an alternative.

She stressed, “I believe Maceo and I urgently need the restoration of regular, meaningful custodial time, together with prompt conjoint therapy, so that we can begin repairing and strengthening our relationship.”