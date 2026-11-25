Disney/Eric McCandless

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are the “Dancing with the Stars” Mirrorball champs!

“Extra” was with them in the ballroom right after their big win and his incredible freestyle recovery after his prosthetic leg fell off mid-dance.

Frech shared, “Sometimes it’ll lock into place even if it’s not on right. So, I had to just go. And then when I jumped, I was like, ‘Oh my god, it's going to come off.’ And then it came off. Everything happened so fast. I was prepared to dance the rest of the freestyle on one leg if I had to.”

Daniella said, “I was like, ‘Put on your leg!’”

Ezra added, “I heard that immediately. I don’t even know what happened. I blacked out. I don’t know what happened. We did a lift? I don’t... I need to watch it back.”

Karagach told him, “You literally did a lift on one leg with my whole body weight.”

He replied, “I literally don’t even know what happened.”

Disney/Eric McCandless

What he recalls is, “The fabric was caught for a second and I was fidgeting with it and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And doors were opening and I just put my stump in there and I was like, ‘I don't know what's going to happen.’ And somehow it came off.”

Ezra went on, “When I put it on the second time, I knew it was good. I knew it was good. It's a very subtle feeling and it's so nuanced.”

They also had a message for their fans.

Ezra said, “Each and every person that voted for us, we love you. Thank you for making this possible. Thank you for believing in us. I swear to God, you guys motivated us every morning, every night. We pushed through so much adversity for all of you. Thank you for making this happen for us… We love you.”