Celebrity News November 25, 2026
‘DWTS’ Champions Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach Join ‘Dancing with the Stars: Live! 2026 Tour’
Fresh off their “DWTS” win, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are joining the “Dancing with the Stars: Live! 2026 Tour” as special guests!
“DWTS” finalists Amber Glenn, Connor Wood, Maura Higgins and Tatyana Ali are also taking part in the tour, as well as fan favorites Jackson Olson, Taylor Hanson and Tyler Cameron.
“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancers Pasha Pashkov, Mark Ballas and Jan Ravnik will be appearing on select tour stops.
The tour will be headlined by “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten,
Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Adele Zaikman.
The tour is kicking off January 21 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
For more information, visit DWTSTour.com!