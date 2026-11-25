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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s château showdown has finally come to a close.

Stretching on for years, with claims and counterclaims between the feuding exes, the battle over the French property continued to play out like a movie… until now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the exes moved to dismiss the claims against each other on Wednesday.

Their reps released a joint statement from Brad and Angelina to “Extra” that said, “We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further. Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.”

The stars purchased the Château Miraval property in 2008, and they married there in 2014.

THR reports that when they split in 2016, Jolie planned to sell her half of the winery to Pitt.

The publication claims she changed her mind when he asked her to sign an NDA to keep her from sharing abuse allegations stemming from a 2016 private plane incident.

Child services cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing. He has never been charged.

In 2021, Angelina sold her half of the winery to billionaire Yuri Shefler. Brad sued her, claiming she did it without his knowledge, but Angelina denied that.

In 2022, Jolie filed a countersuit which brought to light the alleged details of the 2016 private plane incident. At the time, Pitt’s rep denied the allegations.