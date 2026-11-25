Aflac

Ben Affleck is jumping in to help a crisis team in his latest role as Aflac translator!

The actor’s company Artists Equity teamed up with Aflac for the hilarious new commercial dubbed “High Stakes.”

In the commercial, the crisis team is on the phone with the Aflac Duck, but they can’t understand his demands. He only says one word, “Aflac.”

Ben steps in the room, declaring, “I speak Aflac, give me the phone.”

Affleck jumps on the phone with the duck, who just wants everyone to get supplemental insurance.

Aflac

At the end, he tells the duck, “They are getting covered, all of them.”