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Arnold Schwarzenegger and Awkwafina chatted with “Extra” about their new holiday action/comedy "Man with the Bag."

Schwarzenegger opened up about playing Santa in the movie, which comes 30 years after his holiday classic "Jingle All the Way."

He said, “I was happy that the Hollywood waited for that long because I think that now I’m at the right age to play Santa. And I have a little beard myself. Even though when Santa is fully there, Santa then has a big beard of course.”

He went on, “It was wonderful to play this character because he’s just such a positive character and there’s no one that doesn’t like Santa, and so to play a character like this, that’s popular and not only popular in America, but popular in all continents all over the world. So, that’s really spectacular.”

Awkwafina talked about working with Arnold, saying, “It was amazing… Every day was a pleasure with him on set. He’s so warm. He’s so funny… I actually was able to do an action scene or two with him which was very fun, too.”

We also asked about the holidays, and Awkwafina said she’s usually with her family in New York but since she will be in California this year, “I’m hoping to go to [Arnold’s] house for Christmas because it seems like a party.”

Schwarzenegger said he follows the same traditions he did as a child.

He shared, “I have such fond memories of that, to stand around the Christmas tree and to sing ‘Silent Night’ and all the Christmas songs... and to unwrap the gifts."

Arnold explained, "My mother would make the gifts. She would knit sweaters or socks or hats or gloves or something like that or sometimes a sled or something very simple, but we didn’t feel like we were deprived of anything."

He wanted to share the same traditions with his kids and grandkids, but said of the gifts, "Sometimes we go overboard — there’s no two ways about it. But we always make it sure that it is really the spirit of it all.”

What is on Awkwafina’s wish list this year? She said, “I would love a robot. You know the one that plays games with you and stuff?” Adding, “Miniature donkey, though. Definitely one of those.”

Schwarzenegger also shared how his family reacted to his being named World’s Hottest Grandpa, saying, “They were laughing.”

He went on, “I remember that my daughters were calling me and saying, ‘Only you,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean by that?’ She said, ‘Well, every title comes to you for some reason. I mean, it’s like, okay, Mr. Olympia, Mr. Universe, Mr. World, Mr. International, governor of California, and now the World’s Hottest Grandpa. I mean, who makes up this stuff?’ They said to me.”

Arnold added, “My kids are laughing.”

His grandkids on the other hand, are loving Grandpa’s house.

Arnold said, “My grandkids they just really love when they come over to the house, because I have the best house… because I have all the animals there,” he said. “I have a miniature donkey, I have a miniature pony, I have a pig, I have two dogs, I have everything there crawling around and running around.”

He insisted, “So, when they come over, they feed the animals. So, they're absolutely in heaven. So, I'm literally their favorite opa, which is a German word for grandpa.”

Schwarzenegger went on to talk about his kids following in his footsteps. He praised son Joseph Baena, 29, who just placed in the top five of the Classic Physique Open category at the INBA PNBA Pro/Am World Cup in El Segundo, California.

Arnold said, “He’s terrific because he’s very dedicated and he’s very competitive and he has learned the art of posing which is very important in bodybuilding competition because you get points for posing and proportion and symmetry and all this. So, it’s great to see your kids stepping in your footsteps.”

He added, “The same with Patrick, you know, was stepping in the footsteps of acting and now he's doing one movie after the next. He’s working more than me. I said to him, I said, ‘Patrick, for the next 20 years, you’re responsible to pay the bills, not me.’ I said, ‘I paid for the last 20 years for everything.’”