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Andy Taylor, who rocked with Duran Duran throughout the phenomenally popular group’s most impactful years, died November 23 at 65.

He had battled stage 4 prostate cancer since 2018, skipping the band’s Rock & Rock Hall of Fame induction in 2022 due to his failing health.

Taylor’s wife Tracey Jane shared a family statement on the band’s official website Wednesday that read, “To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.”

Regarding his cancer journey, she wrote, “He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life. Thekindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful.”

“We will miss him every single day,” she concluded.

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The band’s surviving members — Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes — added, “Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.”

They went on, “His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.”

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“It was great to make music with him again when the original five reunited in the early 2000s, and that time together, both on stage and in the studio, meant a tremendous amount to all of us,” they continued. “When we were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Andy was too unwell to join us, but his words that night reminded everyone of his strength and the bond we shared.”

Writing, “Andy faced his illness with remarkable courage, honesty and grace,” the four concluded, “Our thoughts are with his wife Tracey, his children Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew, and grandson Albie. They all loved him deeply and we ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Andy’s name to Prostate Cancer UK: prostatecanceruk.org.”