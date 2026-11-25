Disney/Andrew Eccles

“Extra” was with “Dancing with the Stars” runners-up Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov in the ballroom right after the Season 35 finale.

She told us, “It really was, like, a very triumphant feeling for me... I couldn’t ask for a better result.”

Amber had shared that she was out for redemption after disappointment at the 2026 Olympics, dancing to "Like a Prayer" by Madonna, which was her short program song, and the Queen of Pop's anthem "Music."

Pasha revealed what he told Glenn right after the routine: "You took your power back."

The figure skater also talked about how she and fellow Team USA athlete Ezra Frech went no. 1 and 2.

Glenn revealed that it was a goal they had had all along with their dance partners, Pasha and Daniella Karagach, who are married.

Amber said, "From day one, we all met up, had like a little dinner over at their house and we said we want to go one-two and we didn't specify, like whatever happens happens, but we wanted to come in here and the fact that we both got those perfect scores, we both did everything we could and it was truly in the hands of the people at home.”

She added, “I’m really proud of what we did and I'm really, really happy that Team USA took it home.”