Richard Foreman/Prime

“Extra” was exclusively on the set of Prime Video’s historical drama “The Chosen,” which tells the epic saga of Jesus of Nazareth.

We chatted with star Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus, a role that he called “the most important character in my life, in human history.”

Jonathan’s a practicing Catholic, who used to be a rock drummer.

He shared, “Getting to share in the intimacy of that experience with God himself is unlike anything that I will ever do for the rest of my life.”

It’s the consequential season building toward the most heartbreaking moment in the series, Jesus’s emotional walk to his execution.

Roumie described it as “very, very heavy” to shoot.

The show has attracted over 300 million viewers and has up to 1 billion episode views.

Jonathan is putting those crazy numbers aside, though, saying, “I don’t think there’s any more or less pressure with the numbers. To me, it’s like I still have a job to do and I still have a message to communicate.”

Season 7 will mark the end of the series, but Roumie isn’t quite ready to put away his sandals.

He admitted, “I have not processed it… There’s a certain amount of emotion that I don’t think It’s really going to hit us until sometime from now and I think it’s probably going to be hard for a while.”

In other news, Roumie is prepping for the holiday season with Hallow’s “Advent Pray25 Challenge for 2026: It’s a Wonderful Life,” which kicks off November 30. Roumie will be among big names including Chris Pratt and Gary Sinise taking part in the 25-day experience, inspired by the Christmas classic.