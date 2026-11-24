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Police were called to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s country estate Anmer Hall on Monday night due to “suspicious activity,” The Sun reports.

The Norfolk Police told the paper that two men were arrested “on suspicion of burglary and trespass” following an incident on Sandringham Estate.

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The police continued, “Police were called just before 6pm following a report of suspicious activity at the address.”

Authorities launched into action, with the Norfolk Police confirming, “Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area.”

The police confirmed, “The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident.”

The suspects “remain in police custody” and “inquiries remain ongoing.”

Anmer Hall, built in 1802, was a wedding gift to William and Kate from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The 10-bedroom estate is where the family often spends weekends and holidays.

William and his family typically reside outside of London at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.