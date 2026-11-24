Disney/Ser Baffo

It was a celebration Friday night as the cast and creators of the hit series “Abbott Elementary” gathered to celebrate 100 episodes.

The show’s star and creator Quinta Brunson cut the school bus cake with the whole cast and crew, as well as chair of Skydance global cable media and Warner Brothers Television Studios president Channing Dungey.

“Extra” spoke with Quinta, who discussed the major milestone. She said, “I feel fantastic. I mean, this is nice because we keep our heads down, kind of do our work... I was at work in the writer room today and it was just nice being like, you know, we’re going to get to like party later and have a celebration. This is like normally around the time that our holiday parties start to happen and this year this is replacing this, but this actually feels like a better celebration for us this year.”

From the beginning, Quinta had her mind on longevity. She explained, “I mean, I feel like I knew because I built this show to last this long. That was a real goal of mine during the pilot during the first season to make sure that it could be something that lasted. And I think that so many other factors come into play. You know, cancellations, pickups, like, fans will be enticed, but I think the beginning of something lasting long is building it to last long.”

And next week, the show’s 100th episode will air from Disneyland.

She commented, “Like, we didn’t plan on Disneyland being the hundredth, but then with in the window that we got and Disney got, it was like, wait, this is going to wind up being the 100th episode. That’s incredible. So, I don’t know. It just really worked out… I don’t know what else to say except for it was one of those small little weird miracles of like, are we really going to get to go to Disney for the hundredth? I can’t believe it.”