Chris Large/Paramount+

Netflix just dropped the chilling trailer for the new limited series “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.”

The show is based on the heartbreaking unsolved killing of the 6-year-old pageant queen found dead in her home on December 26, 1996.

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen star as her devastated parents Patsy and John Ramsey.

The trailer opens with Patsy’s 911 call to police the day after Christmas to report her daughter as missing.

The distraught parents then show authorities the ransom note left behind at the scene.

Later, we see a glimpse of the shattering moment when John finds his daughter’s body in the basement.

The trailer also shows the Ramseys sitting down for their famous CNN interview, as well as the couple battling investigators’ suspicions and negative headlines about them.

“Extra” spoke with Melissa about the series in September.

She said of the project, “I’m sure the question is: Why retell that story? That was my first comment, because at first I said, ‘I don't care to bring that up again.’”

McCarthy went on, “And then, the more I learned about them and really delved into it, I think realizing that… I think we were all a part of it. I know I was.”

Seeming to reference JonBenét’s participation in pageants, Melissa said, “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, how could you do that?’ Until I had kids and I thought, ‘Well, my kid is in a tutu and cowboy boots and lipstick and we’re in Trader Joe’s.’ And there’s nothing wrong.”

McCarthy said, “My real hope is to maybe just give a little bit of humanity back to that family and to really look at it that so many things went wrong. Not maliciously. I mean, the crime, yes, but to just not take everything at face value... you have to be like, ‘Does this make sense?’”

Patsy died in 2006 following a battle with cancer. Melissa shared, “Patsy has a very special place in my heart and I hope I give her a little bit of… peace.”